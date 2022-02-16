Fact or Fiction: Tribute to Rosa Parks placed on the back of a bus?

(KGTV) — A meme raising eyebrows on social media appears to show a tribute to Rosa Parks placed on the back of a bus in Birmingham, Alabama.

Many people are calling this insensitive, considering Parks was at the center of the fight to stop segregating blacks at the back of buses.

But the meme is misleading.

The Transit Authority in Birmingham points out the Parks tribute was wrapped on both sides of the bus, not just the back.

They also point out a seat on the bus was dedicated to Parks and the entire project was intended to honor her for the civil rights icon she is.