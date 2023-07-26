Fact or Fiction: Traffic light melted from heat wave?

(KGTV) — With a heat wave gripping the country, a picture going around social media claims to show a metal traffic light that melted in the heat.

Different posts claim this happened everywhere from Texas, to Florida, to Puerto Rico, to the UK.

But in each case, it's fiction.

The image being used was actually a traffic light that melted from a scooter fire in Italy in July of 2022.

An Italian fact-checking organization confirmed the story with the Milan fire brigade and local police.

That being said, this month has seen the hottest global average temperature ever recorded.