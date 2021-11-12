Fact or Fiction: Traditional meal to serve on Veterans Day is ravioli?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims the traditional meal to serve on Veterans Day is ravioli.

It traces the tradition to the beginning of the holiday which was proclaimed as Armistice Day by president Woodrow Wilson in 1919.

But it's complete fiction.

It all started when someone put it on Wikipedia as a joke in 2010. Since Wikipedia is an open source site, anyone can edit the entries.

In this case, the made-up ravioli story stayed on the site for a year before someone finally corrected the misinformation.

In the meantime, enough people repeated it, so the fake story still gets told to this day.