Fact or Fiction: Trader Joe's seasoning banned in South Korea?

(KGTV)— A story that has gotten buzz in recent months claims Trader Joe's popular ‘Everything But The Bagel" sesame seasoning is being confiscated from people at the airport in South Korea.

This one's actually true.

The product has been illegal in South Korea for years.

The culprit is the poppy seeds which are designated as a narcotic in the country.

While the seeds don't contain opiates, they can trigger a positive drug test.

One traveler even posted a picture on social media of a sign at Seoul's airport specifically warning travelers not to bring in the seasoning.