FACT OR FICTION: Topps card featuring Pope Leo XIV?

An image being sent around claims to show the new Pope Leo trading card from the iconic baseball card company, Topps.

Many people assume this is just a joke, but it's actually very real.

According to the New York Times, the Topps Now card has sold more than 130,000 copies, making it the best-selling non-sports card in the brand's history.

It also outsold cards featuring Lebron James, Lionel Messi, and Steph Curry.

The Pope Leo XIV card went for $8.99 on Topps' website before selling out.

It's now, of course, all over eBay with prices we saw going as high as $199.

There is also an alternative "white smoke" variant of the card, which sold on eBay for $195 plus shipping.