Fact or Fiction: Top 10 worst Halloween candy of 2022

(KGTV) — Candystore.com surveyed 15,000 people and looked at 12 other lists to come up with the definitive ten worst Halloween candies.

Finishing 10 through six were Good & Plenty, black licorice, Tootsie Rolls, Mary Jane (a peanut butter and molasses taffy), and Smarties.

Wax cola bottles finished fifth for being all wax and no sugar.

Fourth place — Necco Wafers was docked for being dry and chalky.

Third — Peanut Butter Kisses is considered a bad mash-up.

Second — Candy Corn is basically just sugar.

Finally, Candy Store's #1 worst Halloween candy of 2022 is Circus Peanuts because, they say, they're just bad.