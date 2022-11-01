Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Top 10 worst Halloween candy of 2022

Candystore.com surveyed 15,000 people and looked at 12 other lists to come up with the definitive ten worst Halloween candies.
Posted at 7:44 PM, Oct 31, 2022
(KGTV) — Candystore.com surveyed 15,000 people and looked at 12 other lists to come up with the definitive ten worst Halloween candies.

Finishing 10 through six were Good & Plenty, black licorice, Tootsie Rolls, Mary Jane (a peanut butter and molasses taffy), and Smarties.

Wax cola bottles finished fifth for being all wax and no sugar.

  • Fourth place — Necco Wafers was docked for being dry and chalky.
  • Third — Peanut Butter Kisses is considered a bad mash-up.
  • Second — Candy Corn is basically just sugar.

Finally, Candy Store's #1 worst Halloween candy of 2022 is Circus Peanuts because, they say, they're just bad.

