Fact or Fiction: Tooth put in eye to restore sight?

A story that seems hard to believe claims Canada has just performed its first surgery in which a tooth is put in a patient's eye to restore sight.

This one's true.

The procedure involves removing a patient's tooth, installing a plastic optical lens inside it and then implanting the whole thing in the eye.

A tooth is used because it contains dentine, which is the hardest substance the body produces and makes an ideal casing.

This procedure has been done around the world for decades.

A 2022 Italian study found 94% of patients could still see 27 years after surgery.