Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Tooth put in eye to restore sight?

A story that seems hard to believe claims Canada has just performed its first surgery in which a tooth is put in a patient's eye to restore sight.
Posted

A story that seems hard to believe claims Canada has just performed its first surgery in which a tooth is put in a patient's eye to restore sight.

This one's true.

The procedure involves removing a patient's tooth, installing a plastic optical lens inside it and then implanting the whole thing in the eye.

A tooth is used because it contains dentine, which is the hardest substance the body produces and makes an ideal casing.

This procedure has been done around the world for decades.

A 2022 Italian study found 94% of patients could still see 27 years after surgery.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For More Stories

Click Here For More Stories