(KGTV) — A story you might have seen claims a tool bag is floating in space and could even be visible to star watchers.

It's true.

The bag was lost November 1ST when it floated away from two astronauts during a space walk.

it's now orbiting Earth just ahead of the International Space Station.

Experts believe it should be visible to people on the ground using binoculars or a telescope.

It's reportedly slightly less bright than Uranus to the naked eye.