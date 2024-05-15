Fact or Fiction: TikTok video shows woman in overhead bin of Southwest Flight?

(KGTV) — A TikTok video that went viral shows a woman stretched out inside the overhead bin of a Southwest Airlines flight looking like she's about to settle in for a nap.

The video is real, although very little is known about it.

It's not clear whether the woman is a passenger or a flight attendant.

Many people who commented on the video claim to have seen cabin crews play a similar joke on long flights.

Regardless, the video certainly garnered plenty of attention with more than 5 million views before it was taken down.