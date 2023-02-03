Fact or Fiction: TikTok video claims Walmart to start charging money to use shopping cart?

(KGTV) — A TikTok video posted in late January claimed Walmart would start charging money to use a shopping cart.

The video showed what appeared to be a Walmart cart that required a $1 deposit to use it.

The new charge was supposed to take effect on February 1.

But it's fiction, at least in the United States.

The clip in the video is from a Walmart in Canada where it is common to charge for a cart.

Customers must insert a coin to unlock the cart from the corral, which they get back when they return the cart.

The system is also used in Europe.

But there is no evidence of Walmart using it in the U.S.

