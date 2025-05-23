FACT OR FICTION: Thousands of FEMA relief packages left at southern border by Biden Administration?

A rumor going around online claims border agents found thousands of FEMA relief packages left along the southern border by the Biden Administration to feed migrants.

But that's fiction.

As reported by Snopes, the claim first appeared on the Facebook page for the group called America's Last Line of Defense.

The page clearly states that its content is completely made up.

But as often happens, readers took the post at face value and assumed it was real, even though no credible news outlet reported it.

Snopes did a reverse image search and found the image in question was taken in 2011 after a severe storm in Connecticut.