Fact or Fiction: Thieves steal hundreds worth of ice cream but no cash from 7-Eleven?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims thieves stole hundreds of dollars worth of ice cream from 7-Eleven, but no cash.

It's true.

Police on Long Island are looking for three people caught walking into the store February 12.

They came in separately.

But while one distracted the employee, the other two went to the freezer and filled up a bag with $640 worth of Häagen-Dazs.

The three then left in a silver Nissan and have yet to be caught.

This has happened before.

Over the summer, a woman stole $600 worth of Häagen-Dazs from a Long Island CVS.

