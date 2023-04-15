Fact or Fiction: Thief stole $200,000 worth of dimes?

(KGTV) — A story from the last couple of days claims someone stole $200,000 worth of dimes from a truck.

It's true.

Someone broke into a tractor-trailer in Philadelphia and got away with about two million dimes.

The thief spilled dimes across the parking lot as they were trying to get away.

The truck's driver had picked up the coins from the Philadelphia Mint, parked in the lot, and went home to rest before continuing on to Florida.

It's not yet clear what the thief plans to do with all the dimes