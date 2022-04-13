Fact or Fiction: There are 3 Kmarts left in the country?

(KGTV) - A story you may have seen claims there will soon be only three Kmarts left in the entire country.

It's true.

The Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, is scheduled to close permanently on April 16.

Once it does, the only stores left in the U.S. will be in Westwood, New Jersey, Miami and Bridgehampton, New York.

At its peak, Kmart had more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

But it fell victim to Walmart, Target and, of course, Amazon.

The final Kmart in San Diego County closed its doors in Ramona in August of 2020.