Fact or Fiction: The Simpsons predicted the newly released Apple Vision Pro?

(KGTV) — A video that has gone viral on social media claims The Simpsons predicted the newly released Apple Vision Pro.

In the clip, characters are seen going about their daily lives wearing virtual reality headsets.

This is similar to clips we've seen recently of people out and about wearing their Apple Vision headset, which blends virtual reality with the outside world.

But this was not a prediction.

The episode in question was from 2016 when virtual reality headsets were already on the market.

So The Simpsons wasn't predicting a future technology.

It was simply satirizing an existing trend.

