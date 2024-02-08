Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: The Simpsons predicted the newly released Apple Vision Pro?

A video that has gone viral on social media claims The Simpsons predicted the newly released Apple Vision Pro.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 21:09:05-05

In the clip, characters are seen going about their daily lives wearing virtual reality headsets.

This is similar to clips we've seen recently of people out and about wearing their Apple Vision headset, which blends virtual reality with the outside world.

But this was not a prediction.

The episode in question was from 2016 when virtual reality headsets were already on the market.

So The Simpsons wasn't predicting a future technology.

It was simply satirizing an existing trend.

