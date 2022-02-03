Fact or Fiction: The Simpsons predicted 'freedom convoy' protest

(KGTV) — Yet another social media post is going around claiming The Simpsons predicted a future event.

In this case, it's the "Freedom Convoy" trucker protest in Canada.

The video being circulated shows Homer and Bart being joined by a convoy of trucks and then a frightened Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau escaping out his office window screaming "oh no" as the convoy approaches.

But this is fiction.

The clips are from two different episodes.

The truck storyline was from a 10th season episode that had nothing to do with a protest.

The Trudeau episode was from the 30th season and didn't depict a scared Trudeau jumping out a window.

Rather, he was trying to impress Lisa with various feats of strength.

