Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: The Simpsons predicted 'freedom convoy' protest

items.[0].videoTitle
Yet another social media post is going around claiming The Simpsons predicted a future event.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 22:52:49-05

(KGTV) — Yet another social media post is going around claiming The Simpsons predicted a future event.

In this case, it's the "Freedom Convoy" trucker protest in Canada.

The video being circulated shows Homer and Bart being joined by a convoy of trucks and then a frightened Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau escaping out his office window screaming "oh no" as the convoy approaches.

But this is fiction.

The clips are from two different episodes.

The truck storyline was from a 10th season episode that had nothing to do with a protest.

The Trudeau episode was from the 30th season and didn't depict a scared Trudeau jumping out a window.

Rather, he was trying to impress Lisa with various feats of strength.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER