Fact or Fiction: The Rock uses Queen Elizabeth's death to promote 'Black Adam'?

(KGTV) — Two alleged tweets by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appeared to show him using Queen Elizabeth's death to promote his upcoming film, Black Adam.

One of the images shows a tweet saying "Rest in peace to Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. A great woman who sat on the thrown as long as anyone in British history. Sad she will never get to see #BackAdam in theaters Oct 21st.”

A second one says “Everyone knows Black Adam has only 2 weaknesses: lightning, and the death of a famous monarch. My condolences to the Royal Family during this difficult time. New #BackAdam trailer today @ 5pm PT.

But both tweets are fake.

The Rock never wrote them, but he did tweet a video sending his condolences and never mentioning his movie.