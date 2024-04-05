Fact or Fiction: The moon is getting its own time zone?

(KGTV) — A headline you may have seen claims the moon is getting its own time zone.

This one's true.

The White House is asking NASA to create what is called Coordinated Lunar Time.

The gravity on the moon is slightly weaker than Earth and time moves quicker there by 58.7 microseconds-per-day.

Travel to the moon is expected to increase in the coming years and space missions require precise navigation and timing.

The head of the White House office of Science and Technology policy is asking NASA to have the new time zone ready to go by the end of 2026.

