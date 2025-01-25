Fact or Fiction: The moon has been added to the list of threatened cultural sites?

(KGTV) — An unusual story you may have seen claims the moon has been added to the list of threatened cultural sites.

It's actually true.

The list from the World Monuments Fund is usually limited to vulnerable cultural sites on Earth.

But this year it added the moon.

Although no one has walked on the moon since the 1970's, private trips to the lunar surface are scheduled to begin in 2027.

The WMF is worried there aren't protocols in place to protect the artefacts on the moon such as the footprints left by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.