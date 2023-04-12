Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: 'The Bodyguard' musical canceled after audience members wouldn't stop singing?

A story getting some buzz claims a performance of "The Bodyguard" musical was canceled because members of the audience wouldn't stop singing along to "I Will Always Love You."
It's true.

The touring production of ‘The Bodyguard’ stars Melody Thornton from The Pussycat Dolls.

On April 7, a performance in the UK came to a halt when people wouldn't stop singing along to the show-stopping final number.

A video posted on social media shows security forcibly removing people from the audience.

Unwelcome sing-alongs have reportedly been a problem at other performances of ‘The Bodyguard’ as well.

