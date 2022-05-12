Fact or Fiction: Thailand giving away free marijuana to citizens?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Thailand is giving free marijuana to its citizens.

It’s true.

The Thai government will distribute a million free cannabis plants to households in June to mark a new rule allowing people to grow cannabis at home.

The measure allows people to grow cannabis plants at home after notifying their local government.

But the plants must be medical grade and used for medicinal purposes only.

About a third of Thailand's labor force works in agriculture, and the move is the latest step in the country's plan to promote cannabis as a cash crop.

Recreational use of cannabis remains illegal there.