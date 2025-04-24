Fact or Fiction: Texas school banned history lesson about flag due to exposed breast?

A story that caught our eye claims a Texas school district has banned a history lesson about Virginia's state flag because it shows an exposed breast.

It's true.

Virginia's flag and seal depicts the Roman goddess Virtus standing over a slain tyrant.

She is wearing a toga with her left breast uncovered.

It has looked this way for more than 100 years.

But the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District near Houston has removed it from an online learning platform used by 3rd through 5th graders.

The District tells Axios it did so because of a recently adopted ban on visual depictions of frontal nudity in elementary school library material.