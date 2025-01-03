Fact or Fiction: Texas Gov. sends condolences to deceased wife of Pres. Jimmy Carter?

A story you may have heard claims Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the death of former President Jimmy Carter by sending condolences to Carter's wife Rosalynn who died in 2023.

It's true.

In a since-deleted post on X, Abbott paid tribute to Carter and said he and his wife "send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family."

Rosalynn Carter died on November 19, 2023 at the age of 96.

Jimmy carter passed away December 29 at the age of 100, making him the longest-living president in American history.