Fact or Fiction: Test can't find tuna in Subway tuna sandwiches?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a new lab test failed to identify any tuna DNA in Subway’s tuna sandwiches.

It's true. A reporter for the New York Times bought more than 60 inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches in Los Angeles and sent them to a specialized fish-testing lab.

The researchers there were unable to pinpoint a species. A lab spokesperson said the meat was so heavily processed it couldn't be identified or it's simply not tuna.

Two California customers sued Subway in January claiming the tuna sandwich is falsely labeled.

Subway calls the accusation baseless and claims it uses 100% wild-caught tuna.