Fact or Fiction: Tesla offers 'assertive' self-driver mode?

Fact or Fiction: Tesla offers assertive self-driver mode
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jan 10, 2022
(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Tesla has added an "Assertive” mode to its self-driving options.

It's true.

A tech writer posted a screen shot of the update on Twitter.

The latest beta update to Tesla's full self-driving mode has three options: Chill, Average and Assertive.

In Assertive Mode, the vehicle follows other cars more closely, changes lanes more often, and does rolling stops.

Such behavior is usually discouraged by safety groups.

But one motor safety expert told the BBC it can sometimes be safer to drive more assertively rather than being overly cautious.

