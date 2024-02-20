Fact or Fiction: Tennessee bill would have banned the sale of refrigerated beer?

(KGTV) — A story that has gotten some buzz claims the state of Tennessee was considering a bill that would have banned the sale of refrigerated beer.

That's true, although it was ultimately rejected.

The bill would have banned stores and gas stations from selling refrigerated beer.

The bill's sponsor said his goal is to prevent drunk driving.

He argues that since drinking and driving is illegal, you can just chill your beer at home.

But the measure got huge pushback.

One Tennessee lawmaker asked if a ban on hot coffee was next.

So the refrigeration ban was dropped, although other measures to curb drunk driving are still being considered.

