(KGTV) — A message you may have seen says, starting December 7, if you tell Alexa to "thank my driver" the person who delivered your most recent package will receive an additional $5 at no cost to you.

So we tried it, and it's true.

Amazon says it will do this for the first million “thank-you’s” received.

The five drivers who get the most will receive $10,000, plus an additional $10,000 will be given to the charity of their choice.