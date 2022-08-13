Fact or Fiction: Teen tries to hide from police inside giant teddy bear?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a car thief tried to hide from police inside a giant stuffed teddy bear.

It's true.

The Greater Manchester Police in Rochdale, England says an 18-year-old tried to hide inside the bear after stealing a car and filling it with gas without paying.

While searching for the man, officers noticed the large bear breathing, and sure enough, they found the teen inside.

The bear stands about five feet tall and police believe the teen got inside it through a tear on its backside.

