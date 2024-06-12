Fact or Fiction: Teacher won't be charged for being drunk in second-grade class?

(KGTV) — A story that got our attention claims a California teacher will not be charged for being drunk in her second-grade class because it's not illegal to teach drunk.

It's true.

Wendy Munson teaches at Nuestro Elementary in Sutter County.

Last October, a staff member reported she seemed to be drunk in class, and deputies found her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

She was facing charges of DUI and child endangerment.

But investigators couldn't prove she drove to school drunk.

So the DA's office dropped the charges saying that, while it's highly inappropriate to teach while intoxicated, it's not illegal.

