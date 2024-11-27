Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Taylor Swift tickets behind the stage sell for $2,000?

A story you may have seen claims tickets for seats behind the stage at Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts in Vancouver are being sold for more than $2,000.
Amazingly, it's true.

The so-called "No View" tickets are located directly behind the stage.

They were released for just $15, but ticket resellers quickly snapped them up and are now selling them for anywhere from $1,500 to $2,300 apiece.

Needless to say, Swifties are blasting the resellers on social media for denying them an affordable way to attend the concert.

