Fact or Fiction: Target opening cocktail bars in stores?

(KGTV)— A story that has taken off on social media claims Target is opening cocktail bars at some of its stores.

But that's fiction.

According to the myth-debunking website Snopes, the fake story originated from Men's Humor, a network of social media accounts that produce made-up content.

Snopes says there is no evidence Target is planning to add bars to any of its stores.

They also point out the Target logo seen in the image isn't even current.

Target moved to an all-lowercase logo six years ago.