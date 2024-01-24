Fact or Fiction: Tallest building in US could be in Oklahoma City?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims the tallest building in the entire United States could soon be in Oklahoma City.

It's true.

A developer is requesting to change the height of a proposed skyscraper in Oklahoma City from 1,750 to 1,907 feet.

That would make it taller than the 1,776 foot One World Trade Center in New York which is currently the tallest building in the western hemisphere.

The proposed building in Oklahoma City would include a hundred condominiums, a Hyatt hotel and a top floor observatory and restaurant.

