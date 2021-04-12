Watch
Fact or Fiction: Taiwan man finds phone he dropped in dried-up lake

Fact or Fiction: Phone found in lake
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 21:10:36-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a man in Taiwan found the phone he lost a year ago because the lake he dropped it in dried up.

It's apparently true.

The man claims he dropped his iPhone while paddleboarding in the Sun Moon Lake last year. But last week, a worker contacted him to say the phone had been found, its case covered in dried mud.

Even more amazing, the phone still works thanks to its waterproof case. It's a rare piece of good news as Taiwan deals with its worst drought in 56 years, which has dried up the iconic lake.

