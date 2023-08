(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a suspected drunk driver was arrested in Palm Springs after hitting a "Don't Drink and Drive" sign.

It's true.

The Palm Springs Police Department says a 27-year-old Texas woman slammed into the electronic sign board during a dui checkpoint August 11.

They say she nearly hit a group of people leaving a theater before slamming into the sign board.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on $5,000 dollars bail.