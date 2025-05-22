FACT OR FICTION: Summer reading list full of AI-generated titles that don't exist?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz claims the Chicago Sun-Times published a summer reading list filled with AI-generated book titles that don't exist.

It's true.

Last Sunday's edition of the paper contained a list of recommended summer reading consisting of 15 books.

But 10 of them are not real.

The fake titles include the multi-generational saga "Tidewater Dreams" and the sci-fi thriller "The Last Algorithm."

The authors associated with them are real, but the books don't exist.

After being roasted for the error, the paper admitted that a freelancer used AI to write the article.

The Sun-Times says it's updating its policies to ensure something like this never happens again.