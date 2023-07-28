Fact or Fiction: Subway offering free sandwiches for life for someone willing to change name to Subway?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to someone willing to legally change their name to Subway.

It's true, but don't go running to the courthouse just yet.

This is actually a contest.

Anyone interested can apply at subwaynamechange.com between August 1 and August 4.

If you win, Subway will pay for you to legally change your name and, once it's done, you'll receive $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards.

You must be at least 18 to enter and you can still keep your last name.

