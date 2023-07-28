Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Subway offering free sandwiches for life for someone willing to change name to Subway?

A story you may have heard claims Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to someone willing to legally change their name to Subway.
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 23:39:25-04

It's true, but don't go running to the courthouse just yet.

This is actually a contest.

Anyone interested can apply at subwaynamechange.com between August 1 and August 4.

If you win, Subway will pay for you to legally change your name and, once it's done, you'll receive $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards.

You must be at least 18 to enter and you can still keep your last name.

