Fact or Fiction: Subway offering $55 coupons?

(KGTV) — We're looking into an alleged giveaway you might have seen.

A post on Facebook claims Subway is celebrating its 55th anniversary today by giving away $55 coupons to people who share and comment on the post. But it's fiction.

The post comes from a fake page named "Subwáy" with an accent over one of the letters. Its only goal is to link you to other offers or to possibly steal your info or identity.

On the other hand, you may have seen a post that Krispy Kreme is now offering a free donut to any customer who gets vaccinated against COVID-19. That is true.

On Mondays starting March 22, if you show a valid vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme location, you'll get a free glazed donut. The promotion will last all year.