Menu

Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Subway offering $55 coupons?

items.[0].videoTitle
We're looking into an alleged giveaway you might have seen involving Subway and Krispy Kreme.
subway sandwich
Posted at 7:57 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 10:57:32-04

(KGTV) — We're looking into an alleged giveaway you might have seen.

A post on Facebook claims Subway is celebrating its 55th anniversary today by giving away $55 coupons to people who share and comment on the post. But it's fiction.

The post comes from a fake page named "Subwáy" with an accent over one of the letters. Its only goal is to link you to other offers or to possibly steal your info or identity.

On the other hand, you may have seen a post that Krispy Kreme is now offering a free donut to any customer who gets vaccinated against COVID-19. That is true.

On Mondays starting March 22, if you show a valid vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme location, you'll get a free glazed donut. The promotion will last all year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP