Fact or Fiction: Students with lice no longer have to be sent home from school?

(KGTV)— A story claims students with lice no longer have to be sent home from school.

That's actually true.

According to updated CDC guidelines, students discovered to have head lice no longer need to be sent home early.

They can finish the school day, receive a home lice treatment and return to class as soon as the following morning.

The CDC says that while eggs may remain in the hair, successful treatment should kill the crawling lice, which are the main cause of transmission.

The CDC suggests treating lice with both over-the-counter and prescription medications.