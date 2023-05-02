Fact or Fiction: Student eats $120K piece of art?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz claims an art student ate a $120,000 piece of art.

It's true.

An installation by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is simply a banana taped to a wall.

It sells for $120,000.

But that didn't stop a South Korean art student from walking up to the exhibit in Seoul, taking the banana off the wall, eating it and then reattaching the skin.

He says he did it because he was hungry after skipping breakfast.

When told about the action, the artist simply said "No problem."

This has happened before.

In 2019, a performance artist ate the banana off the wall during its debut exhibit in Miami.

