Fact or Fiction: Story claims Nostradamus predicted Queen Elizabeth's 2022 death?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen online claims Nostradamus predicted Queen Elizabeth II would die in 2022.

That is fiction.

However, a British author named Mario Reading published a book in 2005 in which he interpreted Nostradamus' writings to say the Queen would indeed die in 2022.

Reading also claimed Nostradamus predicted King Charles III would abdicate and Prince Harry would leapfrog Prince William to take over the throne.

In reality, Nostradamus' writings are vague and make no predictions specific to British royalty in 2022.

But it is accurate to say author Mario Reading accurately guessed the year Queen Elizabeth II would pass away.

