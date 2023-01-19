Fact or Fiction: Stores putting anti-theft devices on eggs?

(KGTV) - A picture posted on Reddit claims to show a carton of eggs that has been locked down with an anti-theft device.

The caption says, "Things are getting out of hand at our local grocery store."

But there is no proof this is real.

Eggs have been in short supply in large part because of an outbreak of the Avian Flu.

But there is no evidence grocery stores are attaching locks to egg cartons to prevent theft.

There would likely be a backlash if they did, considering most people like to open the carton before buying eggs to make sure none are broken.

