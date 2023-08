(KGTV) — c

People are posting various captions along with the picture, but the photo itself is a fake.

A closer look at the image shows some words are blurrier than others which is a sign it has been altered.

The website Snopes also did some detective work and found a post from someone claiming responsibility for creating the image.

While it is certainly possible a store carries all these items, this particular image, which has been around for years, is fiction.