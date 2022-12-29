Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Sticker instructs people not to insert gas pump nozzle in mouth or rectum?

A picture going around social media claims to show a gas pump in Oklahoma with a sticker instructing people not to insert the nozzle in their mouth or rectum.
Posted at 8:21 PM, Dec 28, 2022
So did someone really encounter this?

It's not yet clear.

The photo was posted this month on the social platform Reddit.

The post's creator said they saw it last year, so the picture was allegedly taken in 2021.

Similar stickers have popped up on Reddit before on fuel pump handles.

It seems likely the picture going around now is legit, but the sticker was a prank and not an official warning.

