Fact or Fiction: Steve Harvy fired as host of Family Feud?

(KGTV) — A post you may have seen on social media claims Steve Harvey has been abruptly fired as host of Family Feud.

The ad says "Tensions erupt after his on-air slip up."

But that's complete fiction.

Clicking on the ad will take you to a fake CNN article claiming Harvey was fired after a shocking on-air confession to Oprah Winfrey.

The article has a fake quote from Harvey saying he endorsed a brand of CBD gummies.

Yes, this is just another scam falsely claiming a celebrity has endorsed CBD products.

Steve Harvey has not been fired from Family Feud.

