Fact or Fiction: Steve Harvy fired as host of Family Feud?

(KGTV) — A post you may have seen on social media claims Steve Harvey has been abruptly fired as host of Family Feud.
The ad says "Tensions erupt after his on-air slip up."
But that's complete fiction.
Clicking on the ad will take you to a fake CNN article claiming Harvey was fired after a shocking on-air confession to Oprah Winfrey.
The article has a fake quote from Harvey saying he endorsed a brand of CBD gummies.
Yes, this is just another scam falsely claiming a celebrity has endorsed CBD products.
Steve Harvey has not been fired from Family Feud.