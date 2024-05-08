Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Steve Harvy fired as host of Family Feud?

A post you may have seen on social media claims Steve Harvey has been abruptly fired as host of Family Feud.
Posted at 7:32 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 22:32:59-04

(KGTV) — A post you may have seen on social media claims Steve Harvey has been abruptly fired as host of Family Feud.

The ad says "Tensions erupt after his on-air slip up."

But that's complete fiction.

Clicking on the ad will take you to a fake CNN article claiming Harvey was fired after a shocking on-air confession to Oprah Winfrey.

The article has a fake quote from Harvey saying he endorsed a brand of CBD gummies.

Yes, this is just another scam falsely claiming a celebrity has endorsed CBD products.

Steve Harvey has not been fired from Family Feud.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!