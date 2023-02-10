Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Step ladder mistaken for new McDonald's?

Someone in the British town of Milton Keynes posted a picture of what appears to be the McDonald's logo in a shopping center while bemoaning that it's the last thing the mall needs.
Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 22:28:17-05

(KGTV) — A strange story going around this week claims a step ladder was mistaken for a new McDonald's.

It's true.

But on closer inspection, the McDonald's "M" is clearly just a ladder being used in some building construction.

It's not clear whether the initial poster was just playing a joke.

But people who commented on social media were clearly fooled, with many voicing their disapproval of another McDonald's going in.

