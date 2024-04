(KGTV) — A post going around social media claims, starting this month, you can have your funeral at Disney World.

According to the post, it costs $15,000 and will take place on the ride of your choice.

But don't start saving up because it's fiction.

The story comes from an article published on the satirical website Mouse Trap News.

A big clue this story is fake is the claim the service includes putting the corpse on the ride with the funeral attendees for "one last ride together."