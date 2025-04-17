Fact or Fiction: Starbucks to require black shirts under green aprons?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard recently claims Starbucks will soon be requiring its baristas to wear only solid black shirts under their green aprons.

It's true.

Currently, baristas at North American Starbucks can wear shirts of any color they choose.

But starting May 12, they must wear black.

In a release, the chain says black will allow their iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for customers.

Starbucks is also changing the rules for pants.

Employees will soon be required to wear khaki, black, or blue denim, which is a change from the current choice of navy, gray, and brown.

A union representing some Starbucks employees criticized the change, saying the company should focus on collective bargaining rather than a dress code.

