Fact or Fiction: Stadium offering toilet seating in stands?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims a minor league baseball team now offers fans high-end toilet seats in the stands.

It's true.

The Lake County Captains, a minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, unveiled the Roto-Rooter Toilet Row last week.

The eight seats are right behind home plate and come with service from a bathroom attendant who will supply you with mouthwash, combs and gum during the game.

The team says the seats, which are not functioning toilets, are super comfortable and elegantly designed.

Each home game also features a challenge to see who can hit a target with a plunger.

