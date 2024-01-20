Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Spotify users blocked from playing Christmas music until Nov. 24?

A meme account on X posted an image claiming Spotify users were blocked from playing Christmas music until November 24th.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jan 19, 2024
The image was originally posted last July.

But it was re-posted Thursday and already has more than 7 million views.

So is Spotify really playing scrooge with Christmas music?

No.

The image was completely made up.

In fact the man who created it posted a message stating he makes satirical designs daily.

Spotify allows you to listen to Christmas music 365 days a year if you so desire.

