Fact or Fiction: Splash Mountain returns to Disney World?

(KGTV) — A story going around online claims Splash Mountain is returning to Disney World.

The ride was based on characters from the movie Song of the South, which some said depicted racist stereotypes of black Americans.

So last year it was rethemed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

But now, an article says it's being changed back at Disney World because the new ride is unpopular and Disney is following the Trump Administration's ban on all things DEI.

But that's fiction.

The article came from the website Mouse Trap News, which publishes satirical stories about all things Disney.

The company has not announced any plans to change the Tiana ride.

